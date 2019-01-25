Deepika Or Priyanka: Who Looked More Stylish In The Same Outfit?

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport recently in an outfit that Priyanka Chopra had donned a year ago. They both looked awesome in that same number but we definitely liked the styling of this diva more. Let's find out what that common outfit was and which actress looked better.

So, the same outfit was the Rag & Bone full-sleeve sweater. It was an ivory-hued sweater, which was sequinned and textured. While the sweater was the same, the pairing and accessorising were completely different. Talking about Deepika first, she paired her sweater with contrasting black denims and matching boots. She also carried a stylish side bag with her and sported dark frames. The pink lip shade notched up her look and the impeccable hairdo completed her style quotient.

Priyanka, on the other hand, took a different route. She wore the very same sweater with a leather skirt that was crisp and black in colour too. Her skirt was enhanced by an overlapping detail and a side slit. The actress also wore black thigh high boots to spruce up her avatar and carried a boxy red purse with her. Her makeup was dewy but the pink lip shade was quite similar. She left her curly tresses loose and side-swept to round out her look.

We loved the minimal style of Deepika's and bold avatar of Priyanka's. But we got to say that we found Priyanka's look more stunning. What do you think? Let us know that in the comment section.