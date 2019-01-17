Deepika Padukone's Fun And Dramatic Outfit Is Perfect For Cocktail Parties

This year, Deepika Padukone is getting all experimental fashionably. The diva surprised us in her denim outfit a week ago and about last evening, she wore another interesting ensemble, which came from Gauri & Nainika. With this attire, Deepika elevated her style quotient and inspired us to go beyond the comfort level, when it comes to dressing up.

This attire of hers was a fine example of colour-blocking. Deepika's dramatic outfit was dipped in the contrasting shades of red and pink. Her fuchsia top and red pants came from the designer duo's Spring Summer'19 collection. The top was one-shouldered and notched up by crisp and ruffled sleeves, which were truly voluminous. She teamed her top with high-waist red pants, which were on the flared side and featured a belt.

Deepika's outfit was certainly eye-catching and made for perfect wear for glitzy parties. Her attire was fun and bold and Deepika pulled it off like a piece of cake. The actress paired her stunning ensemble with pointed bright pink-hued Balenciaga pumps. Her delicate pearl earrings went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted with a touch of bronzer and definitely nude-toned. The matte pink lip shade, impeccable kohl, and subtle eyeshadow spruced up her look. Deepika made a bun again but this time her bun was on the messy side. However, it complemented her gorgeous avatar. So, how did you find Deepika Padukone's fashion statement? Let us know that in the comment section.