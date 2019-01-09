ENGLISH

All-black Airport Look Is In, Proves Deepika Padukone Yet Again

By
Deepika Padukone made our jaws drop with her all-black airport look | Boldsky
Deepika Padukone Airport Look

Deepika Padukone gave us the second all-black airport outfit, which was not just comfy but also exuded boss lady vibes and seemed like an attire, we could comfortably sport at the airport. This looked like a winter-perfect ensemble and Deepika looked awesome as ever.

So, Deepika's airport ensemble came from two major brands, Alexander McQueen and Burberry. She wore a black-hued sweatshirt and paired it with matching straight-fit high-waist pants. Deepika also teamed her ensemble with a long overcoat that enhanced the warmth quotient. It was a classy attire and Deepika paired her outfit with ankle-length black boots.

Deepika Padukone Fashion

The gorgeous diva notched up her all-black avatar with dark shades, which went well with her outfit. She also carried a black-hued side bag with her and now that was a complete all-black look. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a light pink lip shade. The wavy middle-parted tresses rounded out her look. So how did you find Deepika's look of the day? Let us know that in the comment section. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019
     

    X
