ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Priyanka Chopra's Pantsuit Is Meant For The Ladies Who Can Go Beyond Their Comfort Zone

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Isnt It Romantic
    Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas broke the internet with this latest attire of hers, which was extraordinarily bold. The actress wore a pantsuit for the Jimmy Fallon show and we thought she looked beyond amazing. Never the one to shy away from experimenting, Priyanka's outfit was meant for the ladies, who are more than willing to step beyond their comfort zone.

    It was a structured outfit with crisp full sleeves and this attire was certainly accentuated by a deep neckline. This pantsuit of hers was not at all everybody's cup of tea but Priyanka pulled it off confidently and with a lot of grace. It was an ivory-hued pantsuit, which was detailed with meticulous embellished patterns. Tailored to perfection, Priyanka teamed her ensemble with pointed white pumps, which matched with her pantsuit.

    Priyanka Chopra Jimmy Fallon Show
    Instagram

    Priyanka kept her look minimal and just wore light green floral studs to elevate her style quotient. The makeup was beautifully done with a dewy pink lip shade and impeccably-applied mascara. The cheekbones were accentuated by pink touches and the side-parted ponytail wrapped up her latest look, which totally left us speechless. So, what do you think about Priyanka's pantsuit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue