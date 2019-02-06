Priyanka Chopra's Pantsuit Is Meant For The Ladies Who Can Go Beyond Their Comfort Zone Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas broke the internet with this latest attire of hers, which was extraordinarily bold. The actress wore a pantsuit for the Jimmy Fallon show and we thought she looked beyond amazing. Never the one to shy away from experimenting, Priyanka's outfit was meant for the ladies, who are more than willing to step beyond their comfort zone.

It was a structured outfit with crisp full sleeves and this attire was certainly accentuated by a deep neckline. This pantsuit of hers was not at all everybody's cup of tea but Priyanka pulled it off confidently and with a lot of grace. It was an ivory-hued pantsuit, which was detailed with meticulous embellished patterns. Tailored to perfection, Priyanka teamed her ensemble with pointed white pumps, which matched with her pantsuit.

Priyanka kept her look minimal and just wore light green floral studs to elevate her style quotient. The makeup was beautifully done with a dewy pink lip shade and impeccably-applied mascara. The cheekbones were accentuated by pink touches and the side-parted ponytail wrapped up her latest look, which totally left us speechless. So, what do you think about Priyanka's pantsuit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.