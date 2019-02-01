ENGLISH

Priyanka Chopra's Embellished Gown Is Dark And Vibrant

By
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently graced the 2nd Annual Winter Gala. The actress opted for an Elie Saab number for the special occasion. She looked spectacular in her gown, which was multi-hued. Let's decode her outfit and the party look.

The actress, who is busy promoting, 'Isn't It Romantic' these days, elevated her style quotient with this number, which was about dark hues. Her outfit came from Elie Saab's Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2019 collection. Her halter and the sleeveless dress was beautifully structured and came alive with red, purple, and blue hues. It was also detailed with black-hued lace accent and was unapologetically sheer. Priyanka pulled off this bold number effortlessly.

Priyanka Chopra Gowns

This was an embellished number and Priyanka carried a smart black clutch with her. Her makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. She rounded out her look with sleek middle-parted tresses, which went well with her gorgeous avatar. While her gown was dramatic, her look was minimal and seemed surprisingly jewellery-free. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra's look and outfit of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

