    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Exudes Modern Desi Vibes With Her Intricately-done Dreamy Sari

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Fashion

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas mirrored the fashion sensibilities of contemporary women in her Tarun Tahiliani sari. The prolific actress draped the ensemble for the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at the Jio World Centre. She arrived in style with her mother and brother and totally left us speechless with her fashion statement.

    So, Priyanka wore a feminine and delicate sari, which was about juxtaposing western construction with traditional techniques. Her sari was enhanced by icy tones and intricate crystal embellishments. The meticulous floral details accentuated her attire, which she teamed with a complementing sleeveless blouse. Priyanka's sari boasted minimalism and sheer details.

    Priyanka Chopra Style

    Priyanka spruced up her look with an elaborate diamond bracelet, which came from Mehta & Sons. Her chic earrings and ring were from Jaipur Gems. Priyanka's makeup was dewy with a matte pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and subtle kohl accompanied by silver eye shadow. Priyanka's side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her look. Priyanka was a vision to behold. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 0:17 [IST]
