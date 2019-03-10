TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- In Balakot Hit, JeM Lost A Training Camp, Seminary And Two Rooms That Accommodated Terrorists
-
- India vs Australia, 4th ODI, Preview — Hosts Eye Series Win In Mohali
- Localisation Norms Tightened Ahead Of FAME II Implementation
- One Out Of Three Women In India Receives Sexual & Offensive Calls Or SMS — Truecaller
- Business Arvind Fashions Shares Hit Upper Circuit On First Day Of Listing
- Aishwarya, SRK & Priyanka At Akash Ambani's Wedding!
- 8-Year-Old Girl Has A 3-Pound Hairball In Stomach!
- Pack Your Bags And Head To Abohar: We Give You Reasons Why
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Exudes Modern Desi Vibes With Her Intricately-done Dreamy Sari
Priyanka Chopra Jonas mirrored the fashion sensibilities of contemporary women in her Tarun Tahiliani sari. The prolific actress draped the ensemble for the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at the Jio World Centre. She arrived in style with her mother and brother and totally left us speechless with her fashion statement.
So, Priyanka wore a feminine and delicate sari, which was about juxtaposing western construction with traditional techniques. Her sari was enhanced by icy tones and intricate crystal embellishments. The meticulous floral details accentuated her attire, which she teamed with a complementing sleeveless blouse. Priyanka's sari boasted minimalism and sheer details.
Priyanka spruced up her look with an elaborate diamond bracelet, which came from Mehta & Sons. Her chic earrings and ring were from Jaipur Gems. Priyanka's makeup was dewy with a matte pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and subtle kohl accompanied by silver eye shadow. Priyanka's side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her look. Priyanka was a vision to behold. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.