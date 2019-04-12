ENGLISH

    Wow! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is A Total Stunner In This Winter Formal Attire

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Fashion

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be on the Benefit Committee of the Met Gala this year, recently attended the Women In The World event and looked beyond stunning. The actress, opted for a Ralph & Russo number for the special occasion. She made a strong case for formal wears with this number of hers.

    Priyanka Chopra Style

    She wore a woollen number, which was enhanced by grey hue and was figure-hugging. Her ensemble was one-shouldered with an origami fold and a structured silhouette. Her separates consisted of a half-sleeved jacket with an overlapping button-down and she teamed it with a skirt that featured a side-slit. Priyanka pulled off her ensemble with a lot of confidence.

    Priyanka Chopra News

    She teamed her attire with beaded sandals by Sergio Rossi. Priyanka carried a compact white purse with her and accessorised her look with signature cat-eyed frames. She also wore dainty earrings by Chopard, which went well with her look. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and the impeccable middle-parted bun wrapped up her look. So, what do you think about Priyanka's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 13:38 [IST]
