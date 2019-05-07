Priyanka & Nick Looked Impressive And Gave Us A Twinning Moment At The Met Gala 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas met at Met Gala 2017 for the first time and today they graced the red carpet at Met Gala 2019 as a married couple. The moment was special and they made it even more memorable by twinning. So, the couple didn't wear Ralph Lauren this time but instead, aced the theme with Dior Haute Couture. Let's decode their ensembles and looks.

Well, there was an element of predictability in Priyanka's gown and Nick's attire was a lot more understated. However, they certainly brought alive this inscrutable theme and we must say, this was Priyanka's one of the most experimental red carpet moments. So, when we mentioned predictability, we meant in terms of those feathers in her gown. Remember, Susan Sontag's 'Notes on "Camp", on which the Met Gala 2019 theme is based had an instance, 'Camp is a woman walking around in a dress made of three million feathers'. However, who said you couldn't pick up pointers from those philosophical notes! Priyanka's attire did not have three million feathers but the canary yellow, minty pink, and oxblood red feathery accents truly made her look like a million dollars.

There was a level contrast in her attire too, which came in the form of high-neck silver bandage sheer bodice, which was sleeveless. The metallic sharp-edged organza cape added to the surreal touch. Priyanka completed her attire with glittery stockings. Coming to her accessories, Priyanka wore a ruby and diamond pendant and she also wore sparkly pink earrings. The makeup was purely bold with a deep maroon lip shade and silver and pink eye shadow. She also wore what seemed like a shiny silver bindi and that upped her look. Not just her makeup, her curly RuPaul-inspired hairdo was pretty refreshing and the queen Priyanka's delicate spiky crown was every inch unorthodox and this added an interesting dimension to her look.

Nick Jonas exuded elegance with his ensemble. His attire was not as dramatic as Priyanka's but there were some subtle elements, which made his look 'Campy'. Those silver ear cuffs and the elaborate work on his neckline absolutely wowed us. Adding to that, did you notice they both wore silver embellished shoes- the twinning moment! Priyanka and Nick, the members of the Met Gala 2019 Benefit Committee, looked a class apart.