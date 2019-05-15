ENGLISH

    So, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Begins Her Debut Cannes Film Festival Journey With A Semi-formal Outfit

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Cannes
    Priyanka-Chopra.us

    After her successful third Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to make her Cannes debut. She was papped as she left her apartment in a semi-formal avatar and with a large metallic suitcase. The actress looked smart in her ensemble, which had a whiff of quirky touch. Her attire exuded comfy vibes and this was a pretty understated look. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which totally wowed us.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Cannes Film Festival 2019
    Priyanka-Chopra.us

    So, Priyanka wore a quirky white shirt, which seemed to be adorned with a caricature image and she paired it with high-waist pinstripe trousers. Her trousers were flared and she notched up her look with an old-fashioned structured jacket. With her black jacket, she also gave us a break from those long shrugs. In a nutshell, Priyanka's look was a cross between formal and informal.

    Priyanka Chopra News
    Priyanka-Chopra.us

    The diva paired her ensemble with pointed pumps, which looked so chic and she carried a textured purse with her other than the suitcase. It was a fuss-free avatar and Priyanka also wore dark shades and her makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade. She made a neat bun instead of leaving those tresses loose and that completed her look. Priyanka surprised us again and we wonder what she would be wearing for her red carpet appearance. Don't you think she looked amazing as ever? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

     

