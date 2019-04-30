ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gave Us Major Diane Keaton Vibes With This All White Airport Outfit

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Fashion

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us major Diane Keaton vibes with this outfit. She was spotted at the airport last night and well, her look certainly had the 70s Hollywood touch. She looked a class apart and her ensemble was certainly classy. The noteworthy point is that it was not an outfit that was hard to pull off. We must say, Priyanka inspired us like always.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Style

    So, the diva wore an all white ensemble that consisted of a white tee and she paired it with high-waist flared pants and a belt. The diva also wore a long full-sleeved jacket, which gave her look major vintage vibes. Priyanka was dressed to impress and she teamed her ensemble with white pointed sandals.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas News

    The actress accessorised her look with a sleek pendant chain and the makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade. The cheekbones were contoured and the layered tresses added to her look. She also wore very light and transparent frames, which notched up her avatar. So, what do you think about Priyanka's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue