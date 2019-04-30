Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gave Us Major Diane Keaton Vibes With This All White Airport Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us major Diane Keaton vibes with this outfit. She was spotted at the airport last night and well, her look certainly had the 70s Hollywood touch. She looked a class apart and her ensemble was certainly classy. The noteworthy point is that it was not an outfit that was hard to pull off. We must say, Priyanka inspired us like always.

So, the diva wore an all white ensemble that consisted of a white tee and she paired it with high-waist flared pants and a belt. The diva also wore a long full-sleeved jacket, which gave her look major vintage vibes. Priyanka was dressed to impress and she teamed her ensemble with white pointed sandals.

The actress accessorised her look with a sleek pendant chain and the makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade. The cheekbones were contoured and the layered tresses added to her look. She also wore very light and transparent frames, which notched up her avatar. So, what do you think about Priyanka's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.