    Summer Is Around The Corner And Priyanka Chopra's Airport Outfit Is What We Need

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Airport Look

    Come spring and we think about yellow hue but this minty yellow hue is what we found absolutely inspiring. Yes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at the airport in a minty yellow ensemble and she totally had all our attention. This airport look of hers was an easy one to ace and with this, she also gave us cues on looking effortlessly awesome.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Fashion

    Priyanka's all yellow airport outfit was what we would have liked to wear on a hot summer day. It was a cool ensemble and absolutely offered soothing vibes. The 'Baywatch' actress wore a collared yellow shirt, which was dipped in a very light yellow shade and was enhanced by sheer accents. It was a half-sleeved shirt, which Priyanka teamed with high-waist yellow pants, which were slightly darker in shade.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Style

    Priyanka also wore pointed white pumps, which contrasted her attire. She accessorised her look with a chic watch and sleek metallic hoop earrings. The diva also wore dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by a berry lip shade. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar. Priyanka looked amazing and gave us goals. What do you think about her airport look and outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas News

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
