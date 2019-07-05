ENGLISH

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Like A Poetry In Motion In Her Latest Magazine Photoshoot

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Elle UK
    PC: Marcin Kempski For ELLE UK

    The global style icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Elle UK cover has taken the social media by storm. Well, her cover definitely beckoned 'The Fault In Our Stars' star, Shailene Woodly to comment, "Yes!Yes!Yes!" on her photo. We all had the same reaction as Woodly's because Priyanka looked absolutely fierce and fabulous. With her cover shoot, she made a strong case for this ruling red carpet trend as well. Let's find out what that trend is.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

    So, dressed in a jet black and hot pink attire, her cover was about smouldering expression and messy tresses. Her ensemble was a furry and ruffled delight - the trending style. And the ruffled attire on the cover was followed by some more ruffled, flared, layered outfits. This another number of hers also caught our attention, where she absolutely looked like a poetry in motion. She wore a dress that consisted of a black furry overlay contrasted by a floral pink and green splashed dress. Now that was some fashion inspiration.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

    Then there was this what seemed like a spectacular blue and grey feathery drape, which we thought was oh so intriguing. The another attire of hers, which had our attention was the one in which, she is posed to perfection and dominantly on that exquisite wooden objet d' art. It seemed as if a pink bird was an inspiration behind this dress, which she teamed with a chic black belt. Priyanka looked divine.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

    Priyanka's pet chihuahua was also present at the shoot. And on her pet's Instagram page, 'Diaries of Diana', which boasts around 105K followers, we saw another stunning image of Priyanka's. The diva was vision in her statement yellow ruffled dress and guess what, she was posed like a feisty angel on an usassuming ladder. The contrasts played a big part in her photoshoot. For instance, Priyanka's minty green dress had more impact because of that striped yellow and brown upholstered sofa.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Diana Chopra (@diariesofdiana) on

    However, her photoshoot was not all about outfits, there was some jewellery inspiration too. Those statement bow-shaped pearl danglers, which she teamed with her white ensemble was too hard to miss. Priyanka's outfits were from none other than Saint Laurent. We can't wait to read her interview. So, how did you find her photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.

