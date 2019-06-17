Priyanka Chopra Jonas Proves She Is The Queen Of Street-style Looks With This Outfit

ENGLISH

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Fashion
    PC: Priyanka-Chopra.us

    Well, you leave it to Priyanka Chopra Jonas to teach you how to slay the street-style fashion. She is quite simply the queen of street-style looks and her casual fashion game only gets stronger with time. The latest ensemble of hers was not particularly difficult to ace, when it came to pairing but pulling it off seemed like a task. However, Priyanka carried her ensemble effortlessly. Let's decode her latest fashion statement.

    The diva, who was in India, a week ago to wrap-up, 'The Sky Is Pink' shoot was spotted in the streets of NYC rocking a casual look. Priyanka gave the typical explorer look a sassy touch. She wore muted hues - black and brown. Her buttoned-top was dipped in a black hue and it was cropped. The shorts were old-school and splashed in a brown hue. She paired her shorts with a chic black belt. Her attire was informal but she gave it a formal touch with a structured black coat and the whole effect was so fresh.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Style
    PC: Priyanka-Chopra.us

    She paired her ensemble with black leather boots, which went well with her attire. Priyanka carried a black side bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was dewy and lit up by a neon pink lip shade and highlighted cheekbones. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Priyanka looked classy as ever and we totally liked this look of hers. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

