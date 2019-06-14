ENGLISH

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shows Us How To Slay It In A Monochrome Dress

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Fashion

    After her satiny ivory shirt dress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped up her fashion game with this monochromatic dress. She wore this dress for the Bumble event and Priyanka looked gorgeous as ever. It was a classy dress but it had a glam touch that we so loved. Priyanka's look was balanced by minimal styling. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which caught our attention.

    So, Priyanka wore an Alex Perry dress, which was a high-necked dress with a figure-flattering silhouette. It was a structural dress and it came with a short cape, which gave her attire a dramatic effect. We loved Priyanka's ensemble and thought she looked a class apart. She teamed her stunning dress with matching pointed Louboutin pumps, which went well with her number.

    Priyanka kept her jewellery light and only spruced up her look with sleek earrings, which elevated her style quotient. The makeup was absolutely dewy with a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The signature wavy tresses rounded out her formal party look. So, how did you find Priyanka's monochrome dress? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

