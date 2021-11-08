Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Traditional Spin To Western Retro Look; We Feel This Style Will Trend Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reminded us of the joy of flaunting a retro look at the party. However, she also showed us how the 70s look, mostly associated with the bohemian culture, isn't just limited to the western wear. Instead, she broadened our perspective around the retro fashion and gave us cues on blending western retro look with traditional wear. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress slayed it.

Priyanka Chopra made a strong case for this style at Lilly Singh's Diwali bash. She captioned her picture as, "What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She's a fellow PUNJABI 😜 What an epic end to this year's Diwali celebrations! Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening! ♥️". Speaking about her outfit, it was unique and we are pretty sure this look of Priyanka's is going to trend, for it is not only Instagram or Snapchat-worthy but this style of hers look fun and you will pretty easily have all the attention. So, we have decoded this attire and look of Priyanka Chopra for some major fashion inspiration.

Her attire was designed by Sabyasachi and it was a kurta set. She wore a sleeveless kurta top that was short with plunging neckline, and cinched at the bodice. The kurta featured embellished tassels at the hem and she paired it with matching trousers that were flared. With scarlet-red as the base colour, her attire was adorned with rose patterns and green leaves. She teamed her ensemble with a complementing peach dupatta with glittering black border. Priyanka wore sandals with her attire. She was a vision in this ensemble of hers. She also carried a statement Nani Bucket purse from Sabyasachi. It was a black purse with colourful embroidered tones and it went well with this look of hers.

Her other main accessory, which helped her exude retro vibe were her pink-toned shades. The huge spectacles can easily make you look retro. As for her jewellery, Priyanka Chopra wasn't shy about incorporating heavy jewellery into her look. She ditched those typical tassels jewellery with fringe detailing and instead made way for elaborate ethnic jewellery. Priyanka wore the multi-layered emerald necklace that had a silver pendant. She also upped her look with stacks of heavy silver bangles. So, we learnt how to use ethnic jewellery, when it comes to acing the western 70s look.

The makeup was meticulously done. The matte mauve-pink lip shade, subtle contouring, and smokey kohl spruced up her look. The ivory-pink manicured long nails were also the highlight of her look. She completed her look with side-parted wavy tresses. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked fabulous and come parties and bashes, you can take definitely try out this style. So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram