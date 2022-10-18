Just In
- 43 min ago Is Your Skincare Routine Not Working Anymore? Here Are Some Things To Keep An Eye Out For
- 1 hr ago New Omicron Subvariant BQ.1 Detected In Maharashtra: What You Should Know
- 1 hr ago Diwali 2022: Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon's Ethnic Style For Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Bash
- 1 hr ago Solar Eclipse October 2022 Astrology: Surya Grahan Effects on All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Movies Ali Fazal Wants Sajid Khan's Removal From Bigg Boss 16, See Post
- Finance Todays Gold, Silver Price Delhi: Big Jump In Silver, Marginal Rise In Precious Metal
- News PM Modi to inspect first-of-its kind National Maritime Heritage Complex
- Technology Flipkart Ups Its Online Shopping Experience With Metaverse; Here's How to Shop in Flipverse
- Automobiles Mahindra Offering Huge Discounts - Benefits Up To Rs 1.75 Lakh Off On Scorpio, XUV300, Marazzo & Bolero
- Sports BCCI not looking to send Sourav Ganguly's name for ICC chairman
- Education TS ICET 2022 Counselling Result: Seat Allotment Out, Check Provisional result at tsicet.nic.in
- Travel List of Top MICE Destinations In India
Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Urges People To Donate Amid Hunger Crisis
Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Kenya, has appealed to people across the world to support UNICEF's efforts against the country's hunger crisis. In a video shared on her official Instagram account on October 17, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador said children in the African country are "starving to death" and funds are needed to fight the catastrophe.
"Children are starving to death and millions are on the brink of starvation. This is the face of the climate crisis, and here in Kenya it's happening right now. But, there is hope and there are solutions. Over the next few days I'll be showing @unicef's immense efforts happening on the ground to save lives. BUT in order to reverse this unprecedented crisis, money is desperately needed to ensure the good work continues," Priyanka wrote in the caption.
As a new mother, the 40-year-old actor said the urgent situation "hits" her differently. She and singer-husband Nick Jonas (30) welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022,via a surrogate.
"I am very uneasy today. My mind is in a million places at one time, I am really feeling on the edge. It's been this way since I boarded my flight from LA. I am in Kenya with UNICEF to see first hand the severe crisis that is unfolding. And as a new mother, it really hits differently. I know it's going to be tough but I want to take you on this journey," she further said in the video.
According to the official UNICEF website, soaring food prices across the world - made worse by the war in Ukraine - and three failed consecutive rainy seasons have forced families across Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia to leave everything behind in search of food and water.
"Families cannot cope with higher food prices, their livestock are dying off, and their incomes are drying up. They have nowhere left to turn. Millions of children are fighting severe acute malnutrition, in the worst hunger crisis of our generation," the United Nations agency said.
The Matrix Resurrections actress, who is involved in a number of efforts to protect children's rights and promote the education of girls in India, also urged her fans and followers to donate for the cause.
"Please click the link in my bio and donate. In the words of Licbeg Kisika, a teacher I met today who is struggling to fund the school he runs in Sopel village with UNICEF, 'What you think is small, is the small that I don't have'. I have donated and I hope you will too," she wrote in her post.
Recently, Priyanka lent her support to Iranian women who have been protesting over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. A section of social media users had accused the actor of 'selective activism' when she spoke up for Iran while maintaining silence on issues plaguing her native country.
- womenPriyanka Chopra's Interview Of US Vice President Kamala Harris And Her Thoughts On Equal Pay
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra, The Glam Diva In In Backless Black Dress Gives Chic Fashion Goals
- womenPriyanka Chopra Speaks On Climate Change, COVID, Poverty At The UN Sustainable Development Goals 2022 Moment
- hair carePriyanka Chopra’s DIY Yoghurt Hair Mask: Say Goodbye To Itchy-Dry Scalp
- hair careDeepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra: The Short Hairstyles Guide From B-Town Divas
- bollywood wardrobeKiara Advani To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Easy Ways To Style Wide-Leg Pants Like B-Town Babes
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra Jonas And Deepika Padukone: Can't Take Your Eyes Off Them! Divas Up The Fashion Bar Again
- make up tipsPriyanka Chopra Jonas Inspires Us To Up Our Makeup Game With Sleek Winged Eye Makeup And Icy Eye Shadow
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra Jonas Surprises Us With Her Patterned Skirt Set; Take A Look At Her Gold-Toned Earrings Too!
- bollywood wardrobeThe Matrix Resurrection Promotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Slays It In Style; Paris Hilton Has This Reaction
- fashion trendsPriyanka Chopra, Maria Sharapova And Dua Lipa Surprise Us With Their Fashion At The British Fashion Awards
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Stun Us With Their Party-Perfect Outfits