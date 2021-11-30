Maria Sharapova, Dua Lipa, And Priyanka Chopra Surprise Us With Their Fashion At The British Fashion Awards Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The British Fashion Awards 2021 was a star-studded event and there were a number of celebrities from different fraternities representing the best in fashion. However, we were most impressed by the fashion game of Maria Sharapova, Dua Lipa, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The divas won us with their fashion and we have decoded their outfits and looks for you.

Maria Sharapova's Water Bottle Dress

The tennis star looked stunning in her dress and with this dress of hers, she made a strong case for sustainability. The dress took one year and 800 + hours of handwork by Iris Van Herpen and team. Her attire was crafted from hundreds of recycled Evian water bottles (75% of the material) and organic couture silk. True to the design sensibilities of Iris Van Herpen, Maria Sharapova's dress was asymmetrical with edgy detailing and she teamed it with a pair of silver sandals, which went well with her look. As for her makeup, she opted for a minimal wet look, particularly with her hairstyle. The makeup was highlighted by matte-brown lip shade and a touch of kohl. A pair of delicate earrings completed her look.

Dua Lipa's Black Choker Dress

Dua Lipa went for a minimal Gothic look with her black choker dress that came from the label, Maximilian. Her dress featured a black choker, cinched bodice, and structured skirt. It was a full-sleeved dress, understated and classic. While her dress was a plain-hued number, she notched up her look with quirky jewellery that included jewel-toned rings and statement earrings. The makeup was marked by glossy brown lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted long softly-curled tresses rounded out her look. Well, Dua Lipa looked elegant as ever in her outfit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Floral Ensemble

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked amazing in her attire, which was maximalist. She wore a top that featured a plunging neckline and was cropped and Priyanka teamed it with a pair of matching high-waist pants. She also layered her ensemble with an oversized jacket, which made it so red-carpet-worthy. Her ensemble was splashed in black hue and adorned with multi-hued floral accents in the shades of pink, golden, and orange. The attire was designed by Richard Quinn. She upped her look with a layered silver neckpiece and dainty earrings. The makeup was enhanced by glossy-brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted high bun wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram