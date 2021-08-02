From Kangana Ranaut To Zendaya, Influencer Neel Ranaut Recreates Outfits Of The Divas Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

A village influencer, as Neel Ranaut mentions on his Instagram bio, has been recreating the outfits of actresses right from Kangana Ranaut to Zendaya. Based out of Tripura, the influencer has a knack of creating almost similar ensemble with humble accents. Here are the 6 awesome outfits that Neel Ranaut created.

1. Kangana Ranaut's Floral Lace Dress

On one of the occasions, Kangana Ranaut wore a half-sleeved lace dress that was structured and cinched at the waist. Her dress was adorned with rose-patterned accents and white-hued lace. She accessorised her look with round-shaped dark shades and pink lip shade. Now, Neel created an outfit from his grandma's blouse and his shirt. He also used papers, leaves, and flowers to recreate the dress. He wore dark shades and even carried a bunch of flowers like Kangana.

2. Mrunal Thakur's Pyjama Set

Mrunal Thakur wore this ensemble recently for Toofan promotions and this attire was possibly one of our best recreations by Neel. Mrunal wore a white top that had a yellow band cinched waist and she teamed it with a pair of red and white striped pyjamas. Neel Ranaut recreated this ensemble from grandma's saree and red tape. The shirt was his and he created the yellow band part with a leaf.

3. Malaika Arora's Floral Saree

Malaika Arora looked amazing in her saree that she wore for an event. Her pristine white saree was accentuated by red-hued floral accents and she paired her saree with a sleeveless white blouse. She accessorised her look with gemstone neckpiece, maangtikka, and earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The bun completed her look. As for Neel, he wore his grandma's saree that was white-hued and adorned it with red flowers and banana leaves. He made a necklace and maangtikka out of puffed rice. So cool!

4. Bella Hadid's Lung-Inspired Neckpiece

This was a pretty amazing recreation by Neel Ranaut. The influencer recreated the recent famous look of Bella Hadid. The supermodel, Bella Hadid wore a black full-sleeved gown that had a plunging neckline. She wore a gold-toned lungs-inspired necklace and striking earrings with her attire and her look instantly became viral. Neel, on the other hand, wore a black gown and his interpretation of the statement necklace was so exact. He wore a high bun.

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Black Floral Dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked gorgeous in her black floral dress, which she wore for an event. Her dress was half-sleeved with a plunging neckline. It was a belted number that featured a black base and white-hued floral accents. The actress paired her midi dress with black sandals and the makeup was beautifully done too. Neel, created a similar dress using his sister's sweater and mother's petticoat. He also used papers, flowers, and black tape to recreate floral accents. The black heels rounded out her avatar.

6. Zendaya's Red Outfit

Zendaya wore this red outfit to an event and looked stunning. It was a ruffled and feathered red pantsuit attire, which Zendaya paired with red heels and bright red lip shade too. Neel also wore a similar outfit and even posed like Zendaya. His attire was crafted from his mother's petticoat and it was a ruffled number. He paired his ensemble with red sandals.

So, which recreated look and attire of Neel Ranaut's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram

Photographer Courtesy: Sujit Chowdhury

