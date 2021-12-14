The Matrix Resurrection Promotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Slays It In Style; Paris Hilton Has This Reaction Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas exuded her upcoming movie, The Matrix Resurrection vibes with her latest look. The actress donned a futuristic look, giving us one of the most refreshing looks of the week. She looked amazing in her ensemble but it was her hairdo that had our attention the most. Priyanka made a strong case for braided hairdo but before we talk about her makeup and hairstyle game, let's take a look at her stylish dress.

Styled by Law Roach, Priyanka Chopra wore a dress that came from Proenza Schouler and it was a blue and white scarf-neckline dress that she wore. Her attire was full-sleeved and structured. It was accentuated by blue and white checked patterns. It was a smart and understated dress that she wore and white pumps went perfectly well with her attire of the day. Everything about her look was bold, so she balanced her look with a pair of geometric and quirky gold earrings. The accessory was minimal but on-point.

Her makeup was dewy-perfect with matte-red lip shade that notched up her look. The cheekbones were contoured with a whiff of bronzer and blush. The eye makeup was light with slight winged eyeliner effect. However, her impeccably-done sleek braided hairdo with front-parting and flicks added an interesting dimension to her look. With this attire of hers, Priyanka Chopra raised the fashion bar and celebs including Paris Hilton commented on her look. Paris Hilton replied with emojis, "😍🔥🔥"

So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. She wore this outfit for The Matrix Resurrections press week event.

Photographer Courtesy: hunterabrams