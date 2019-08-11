Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears One Of The Boldest Outfits Of This Year And Repeats Her Sandals

ENGLISH

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked spectacular and wore something that was pretty bold. Well, her outfit could have intimidated the seasoned fashionistas. It was a Victoria Beckham number, which she wore for the Beauty Con LA. It was an annual beauty event held in Los Angeles that was created for beauty experts from different backgrounds. And Priyanka Chopra made a statement by wearing a neon pink winged eye shadow, which was crafted by her friend and makeup artist, Pati Dubroff.

    At the conference, she talked about the global beauty standards and the responsibility that comes with being a celebrity. She was also called a 'hypocrite' and accused of encouraging a nuclear war by a Pakistani woman for her 'Jai Hind' tweet but Priyanka dealt with it rather calmly. The situation caught media attention but coming back to her attire, we have decoded it for you.

    So, her sassy ensemble was not quite everybody's cup of tea. She wore a structured pantsuit that was dipped in an ivory hue and consisted of a jacket and high-waist pants. It was a stunning number but the real highlight of Priyanka Chopra's attire was the sheer black net inner, which made it one of the boldest outfits of this year. The bow neckline added to the effect. However, the top was not by Victoria Beckham, her sheer black inner was by Christopher Bu.

    Apart from the neon pink eye shadow, the makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and she made an impeccable ponytail, which upped her look. Her earrings and rings were light and minimal and came from Bvlgari.Priyanka also repeated her Jimmy Choo see-through PVC 4-inch heel that was adorned with a black bow. Priced at $995, these sandals were sported by Priyanka Chopra Jonas once in Parisian streets and other time at Billboard Music Award. Well, her look was smashing hot.

    Priyanka notched up her fashion game? Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

