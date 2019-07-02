Elegance Is Understated And Unassuming, Proves Priyanka Chopra Jonas With This Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has mastered the art of dressing up. She is almost always dressed to the nines. The actress knows when to show subtlety and when to be all vibrant. Talking about fashion, if there is something that separates Priyanka from a number of mainstream Indian actresses, it is that level of restraint that she can put to her clothing. For instance, at Cannes 2019, we saw Priyanka in understated numbers unlike most of her contemporaries, who went for theatrical costumes. Similarly about last night, Priyanka attended the Dior Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week with Nick Jonas and she wore a simple Dior gown.

Dipped in the shade of teal, the gown was pretty unassuming yet elegant by all means. It came from Dior's Cruise 2020 collection and it was a flowy and pleated number. Priyanka's attire was detailed with kaftan sleeves and a slit neckline. It was a pretty conservative number with just a whiff of a bold touch. The signature Dior belt added a structure to her ensemble. She paired her dress with black sandals, which went well with her number.

Priyanka carried a chic Dior box purse with her to complete her avatar. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, she accessorised her look with minimal jewellery. The sleek danglers and intricate bracelets notched up her look. The make-up was enhanced by a matte red lip shade, softly contoured cheekbones, and a light eye make-up. The impeccable bun suited her look. Priyanka's look and attire was so much about power-dressing. Don't you feel inspired by her fashion statement? Let us know that in the comment section.