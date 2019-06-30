Priyanka Chopra Jonas Stuns In A Peach Sari At Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked divine at the wedding ceremony of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. The actress gave us a traditional break with her pale peach Sabyasachi sari. Styled by Ami Patel, the diva looked a class apart and gave us an understated wedding outfit goal. Let's talk about her attire, which she draped for the Parisian wedding.

So, Priyanka, who had been wooing us with dresses and pants, surprised us with the ethnic wear. Dipped in the lightest shade of peach, Priyanka's sari was intricately-done and seemed ideal for a summer wedding. Accentuated by sheer accents, her organza sari gave us vintage vibes and was enhanced by subtle floral accents. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless matching blouse, which had a plunging neckline and went well with her sari.

Priyanka kept her look minimal and accessorised her look with a delicate necklace, a jewelled watch, and drop earrings. The make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade and a glossy bindi. The beautiful flowers adorned her bun and that completed her traditional wedding-day avatar. So, what do you think about Priyanka's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.