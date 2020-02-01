Priyanka Chopra Jonas Exudes Party Vibes With Yellow And Brown Printed Dress

ENGLISH

    Global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is that one actress who has always been in the headlines because of her stylish personality. Be it casual gatherings, grand events, airport, or even just a casual photoshoot, the diva never fails to impress the audience with her sartorial choices.

    Recently, Priyanka Chopra attended an event in Miami to unveil the PortdeStella festival series. She took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures. She was dressed in a yellow and brown exquisitely-printed mini dress. The dress looked quite pretty. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for the event, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a balloon-sleeved deep V-notched neckline yellow and brown mini dress, which came from the label Dior. Her cute dress was accentuated by giraffe print. The statement leather belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the actress paired it with a pair of ankle-length strapped heels from the label Sergio Rossi. Priyanka upped her look with a chain neckpiece and matching nail paint.

    On the makeup front, with minimal base and slight contouring, she spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade, Priyanka let loose her mid-parted short straight tresses and looked beautiful.

    We really liked Priyanka Chopra's yellow and brown printed dress and it seemed perfect for weekend parties. So, what do you think about her dress and look? Let us know that.

    Photos Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

