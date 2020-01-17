ENGLISH

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Win Us With Their White Shirt Look In What A Man Gotta Do

    Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas came up with their new song, What A Man Gotta Do. The song featured the J sisters too, Priyanka Chopa Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas, who added a touch of glamour and brilliant dance moves to the song. We also saw Nick Jonas opening the song and is later joined by Priyanka. Well, their outfits absolutely caught our attention and reminded us of the retro era. So, let's talk about it.

    Nick Jonas Tom Cruise
    Source: YouTube

    Nick Jonas, in the beginning of the song, reminded us of Tom Cruise in the movie, Risky Business (1983). Well, minus the pants and with white formal shirt, white old-fashioned socks, he aced the Tom Cruise look from the movie. Nick also accessorised his look with black shades and later, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined him in the dance and gave us a twinning moment.

    The Sky Is Pink actress, also wore a white formal shirt and socks like Nick Jonas and twinned with him. She upped her look with white hoops and left her tresses loose. Her makeup marked by pink lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow completed her look. So, how did you find Nick and Priyanka's twinning moment? Let us know that.

    Photo Credit: Jonas Brothers

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 16:14 [IST]
