Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Impresses In A Satin Gown But Disappoints In A Sequin Kimono Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced Grammy Awards 2020 with Nick Jonas and rest of the Jonas family. While Priyanka's pre-Grammy look absolutely caught our attention, we couldn't say the same about her second ensemble. So, let's talk about her outfits, which she wore for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.

So, her Pre-Grammy's outfit was by Nicolas Jebran. It was from the designer's SS19 collection and the diva looked stunning in it. It was a satin number with a halter detail and satin touches. Her gown featured a wrap-around detail and the floral accent absolutely elevated her attire. Her ensemble also featured a train and a deep side slit. Priyanka Chopra teamed her outfit with complementing pumps that were by Stuart Weitzman. We also loved her makeup that was highlighted by muted brown lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

The second gown was by Ralph & Russo and we didn't like it too much. We didn't like the fit of the plunging neckline gown that was sequin-enrcusted, silk crepe cady kimono. Her gown also featured peach ombré fringed sleeves. She upped her look with diamond jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. The long side-parted sleek tresses completed her glam avatar. This time, we didn't even like Nick Jonas' embellished brown and golden formal suit.

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Grammy looks? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram