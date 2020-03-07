Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif And Others Have Holi Fashion Goals For Us

Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Priyanka and Nick Jonas gave us a twinning moment with their custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits. They were styled by Ami Patel. Priyanka Chopra wore a kurta set that was ivory-hued and consisted of a flared kurta and pyjamis. Her ensemble was enhanced by intricate multi-hued patterns, which adorned her neckline and sleeves end. Priyanka accessorised her look with handcrafted polki earrings with carved Tanzanite drop and subtle ruby earrings by Tyaani by Karan Johar. Her chic uncut diamond ring came from Anmol. Her makeup was highlighted by red lip shade. As for Nick Jonas, he wore a kurta pyjama that featured colourful piping and he paired his ensemble with yellow loafers.

Sonali Bendre Behl Sonali Bendre Behl wore a yellow anarkali set that we so loved. It was a modern yellow anarkali, which exuded fusion vibes. Her traditional attire was marked by asymmetrical but sharp pleated hem. We thought her full-sleeved number was ideal for festive occasions and she carried an embellished purse with her. Sonali Bendre paired her ensemble with juttis that went well with her attire. Her accessory game was minimal and her makeup was enhanced by deep maroon lip shade. She looked simply beautiful.

Diana Penty Diana Penty looked effortlessly graceful and she opted for a saree for the occasion. She wore a goegeous saree for the Holi party that was splashed in white hue and accentuated by subtle yellow and green floral accents. Her white-toned saree was beautifully pleated and she teamed it with a matching full-sleeved cropped blouse. Her saree was by Vedika M and she wore statement silver jewellery, which came from Silver Jewellery By Moha. She carried a white purse in a cross-bodied style and her her makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and a yellow bindi. Diana wrapped up her look with loose tresses.

Jacqueline Fernandez So, about last night, Jacqueline Fernandez wore an Anamika Khanna outfit. Styled by Chandini Whabi, Jacqueline wore separates that seemed fun and festive. Dipped in red hue, her attire consisted of a cropped knotted blouse and a flowy skirt. It was highlighted by floral accents and she carried a jewelled Aanchal Sayal potli bag with her. The actress accessorised her look with a statement rings from Razwada Jewels and her classy earrings were by Goenka India. Jacqueline's makeup was enhanced by red lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also graced the holi party and looked their traditional best at the festive event. So, Rajkummar Rao wore a modern ethnic attire that was navy blue-hued. His outfit consisted of a half-sleeved blue kurta that featured dotted patterns and he paired it with blue trousers and black loafers. Patralekhaa wore a chic lehenga that featured an embellished sleeveless ivory-hued blouse and she paired it with a white skirt with golden-toned zari details. Her dupatta featured multi-hued sequinned dotted patterns. She carried an embellished golden potli bag with her and accessorised her look with light earrings. The makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade and sleek tresses completed her avatar.