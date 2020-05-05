ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Shares A Cute Moment With Her Niece And Flaunts Her Lovely Denim Dress

    By
    |

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a cute set of pictures with her niece, Krishna Sky. She captioned the picture as "First Monday In May. This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess." Well, Priyanka was hinting at Met Gala here, which has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The actress looked so gorgeous as ever and her niece also looked adorable in her blue dress and pink and green stockings, as she placed Tiara on Priyanka Chopra's tresses.

    Coming to Priyanka Chopra's attire, she wore a denim dress that we so wanted in our wardrobe. Her ensemble was sleeveless and featured an overlapping bodice with a knotted detail. It was pretty attire that was splashed in sky blue hue and it was an absolute summery number. The diva accessorised her look with a statement ring and her niece also applied golden eye shadow and made her own version of eyeliner, which was so cute.

    Priyanka Chopra completed her look with a messy bun and looked so surprised. We totally loved this look of hers. What about you? Let us know that.

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 17:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue