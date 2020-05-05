Just In
- 7 min ago Kim Kardashian Has The Most Interesting Hairstyle For Girls With Thin Hair
-
- 13 min ago World Asthma Day 2020: Travelling Tips For Asthma Patients
- 2 hrs ago 8 Types Of Relationship You Need To Avoid At Any Cost
- 2 hrs ago Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Unique Outfits In Throwback Pictures Are What We All Have Our Eyes On!
Don't Miss
- Movies Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sambhavna Seth Rushed To Hospital
- Sports Harbhajan Singh to R Ashwin: 'You're a legend in the making, I am not jealous of you.'
- Technology Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Design Specs Reveal 144Hz Refresh Rate
- News Delhi: Price on petrol hiked by Rs 1.67, diesel Rs 71.0
- Finance India's Gold Import In April Fell 99.9%
- Automobiles Ola Cab Service Resumes Amidst Lockdown Relaxation: Introduces New 10-Step Safety Guidelines
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In May
- Education Top 13 Labour Day Quotes For Job Aspirants
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Shares A Cute Moment With Her Niece And Flaunts Her Lovely Denim Dress
Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a cute set of pictures with her niece, Krishna Sky. She captioned the picture as "First Monday In May. This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess." Well, Priyanka was hinting at Met Gala here, which has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The actress looked so gorgeous as ever and her niece also looked adorable in her blue dress and pink and green stockings, as she placed Tiara on Priyanka Chopra's tresses.
Coming to Priyanka Chopra's attire, she wore a denim dress that we so wanted in our wardrobe. Her ensemble was sleeveless and featured an overlapping bodice with a knotted detail. It was pretty attire that was splashed in sky blue hue and it was an absolute summery number. The diva accessorised her look with a statement ring and her niece also applied golden eye shadow and made her own version of eyeliner, which was so cute.
Priyanka Chopra completed her look with a messy bun and looked so surprised. We totally loved this look of hers. What about you? Let us know that.