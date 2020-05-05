Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Shares A Cute Moment With Her Niece And Flaunts Her Lovely Denim Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a cute set of pictures with her niece, Krishna Sky. She captioned the picture as "First Monday In May. This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess." Well, Priyanka was hinting at Met Gala here, which has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The actress looked so gorgeous as ever and her niece also looked adorable in her blue dress and pink and green stockings, as she placed Tiara on Priyanka Chopra's tresses.

Coming to Priyanka Chopra's attire, she wore a denim dress that we so wanted in our wardrobe. Her ensemble was sleeveless and featured an overlapping bodice with a knotted detail. It was pretty attire that was splashed in sky blue hue and it was an absolute summery number. The diva accessorised her look with a statement ring and her niece also applied golden eye shadow and made her own version of eyeliner, which was so cute.

Priyanka Chopra completed her look with a messy bun and looked so surprised. We totally loved this look of hers. What about you? Let us know that.