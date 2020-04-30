Kajol, Mouni Roy, And Other Bollywood Fashion Divas Show Flower Power In Their Beautiful Sarees Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Where there is flower, there is power! That's true! Be it dresses or sarees, you can never ignore a floral printed outfit. It not only attracts the attention with its blossoming prints but also enhances one's look. From formal meetings to weddings, a floral saree is what you can sport anywhere and look sophisticated and beautiful without much effort. The top fashion divas in B-town like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Mouni Roy, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and many others are often spotted flaunting their floral sarees at many events. So, let us take a close look at their floral sarees that gave us major goals.

Kajol In A Blue Floral Saree At one of the promotional rounds of Tanhaji, Kajol sported a beautiful blue saree, which came from the label Torani. Her saree was accentuated by golden floral patterns and designer border. Styled by Radhika Mehra, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline plain blue blouse. The actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned exquisite necklace and silver-toned ring by Ritika Sachdeva and from Curio Cottage. Kajol pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low bun and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Mouni Roy In A White Floral Saree For one of the promotional rounds of Made In China, Mouni Roy opted for a white organza saree from the label Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. Her white saree featured red floral prints and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she paired it with a sleeveless round-collar plain white blouse and went jewellery-free. The actress let loose her side-parted poofy curled tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Black Floral Saree For one of the promotional rounds of The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a black-hued Sabyasachi saree, which was accentuated by pink and yellow floral prints. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a strappy black plain blouse. The diva upped her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, wrist watch, and black bangles. Priyanka Chopra left her side-parted tresses loose and elevated her look with filled brows, tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, and dark-pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A White Floral Saree For Filmfare Awards 2020, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was dressed to impress in a white-coloured saree by Masaba Gupta. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her saree was accentuated by complementing floral patterns and she draped the sheer net pallu in a nivi style. The diva paired her saree with a full-sleeved round-collar plunging neckline matching fancy blouse. Sonam Kapoor notched up her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas and rings from Diamantina Fine Jewels. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a dazzling hairdo and enhanced her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, neutral-toned eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade. Anushka Sharma In A Mint-Green Floral Saree Anushka Sharma flaunted a mint green-hued saree and looked extremely beautiful. Her saree featured multi-hued blossoming floral patterns and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. The actress paired her saree with a strappy plain matching blouse and accessorised her look with heavy gold-toned earrings. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a looped bun and spruced up her look with pointed brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and dark lip shade. Sonakshi Sinha In A Midnight-Blue Floral Saree For Dabangg 3 promotions at Kapil Sharma's show, Sonakshi Sinha was decked up in a midnight blue-hued Raw Mango saree. Her saree was accentuated by subtle white intricate floral prints and she draped it in a nivi style. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actress teamed it with a strappy blouse and completed her look with a pair of kolhapuri chappals from Aprajita Toor. She upped her look with metallic drop earrings and rings from Apala by Sumit. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, blue eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sonakshi let loose her side-parted sleek tresses.

Now it's your turn to show some flower power! So, whose floral saree will you pink to flaunt? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Radhika Mehra, Mouni Roy, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas