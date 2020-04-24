Amy Jackson, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, And Other Divas In Similar Corset Dress, Whose Attire Is The Best? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it the colour of the month or the fresh design, whenever a new fashion idea is introduced, the celebrity divas are the first ones to rock it and turn it into a trend. Sometimes, they flaunt classic outfits that come with a twist. Adding to that, sometimes they are also seen sporting absolutely similar look. As a result of which, they end up giving fashion competition to each other.

The good old corset-inspired trend is something that became so popular a few months ago that a number of actresses like Amy Jackson, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and others were seen acing it like a piece of cake. So, let us take a look at the gorgeous corset-detailed dress of all the divas and find who nailed it the best.

Amy Jackson In A Black Corset Midi For an event, Amy Jackson donned a strappy black-hued corset midi dress and looked stunning. Her attire featured black bralette, black stripes on the skin-hued fabric at the waist, and a bodycon midi skirt. The Singh Is Bling actress completed her look with a pair of matching sandals and accessorised her look with a silver-toned chain neckpiece, a bracelet and a ring. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Black Corset Flared Midi At the premiere of the film Malang, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted flaunting a black corset flared midi dress from the label Rosie Assoulin. It was a full-sleeved plunging neckline dress, which featured black stripes on net-fabric at the waist and flared midi pleated skirt. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, The Zoya Factor actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and upped her look with silver-toned studs, choker, and ring from Pipa Bella. Sonam left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade. Deepika Padukone In A Black Corset Over White Shirt At one of the promotional rounds of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone sported a full-sleeved classic-collar oversized white shirt from the label Jacquemus. Adding twist to her attire, the diva wore Dolce & Gabbana's black corset over her white shirt, which cinched her waist and looked very stylish. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Padmaavat actress paired it with high-waist denim jeans from Zara and completed her look with pretty Jimmy Choo heels. She upped her look with gold-toned bracelets and multiple rings from Prerto Jewellery and elevated her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Deepika let loose her side-parted tresses. Katrina Kaif In A Black Corset Midi At the IIFA Press Conference, Katrina Kaif was seen sporting a black corset midi dress from the label Rasario. Her ensemble was exactly similar to Amy Jackson's. It was a strappy black midi, which featured stripes on skin-hued fabric at the waist and bodycon skirt. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she completed her look with black heels and went jewellery-free. The Sooryavanshi actress let loose her side-parted tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Alia Bhatt In A Corset-Detailed Black Gown For Filmfare Awards 2019, Alia Bhatt chose a strapless black gown by Ralph & Russo, which was accentuated by shimmering silver embellishments while the long trail added stylish quotient. Styled by Ami Patel, her stunning number featured corset detailing on the bodice. The Gully Boy actress went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, blue-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Alia pulled back her tresses into a bun and looked beautiful.

So, what do you think about their corset dress? Whose attire looked the best? Do let us know that in the comment section.

