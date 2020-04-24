Ramadan 2020: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Karisma Kapoor’s Ethnic Ensembles Are Perfect For The Day Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramazan is here. We know, practicing Ramadan during lockdown can become quite boring as you can't step out of your house to meet your friends and relatives but you can definitely dress up in your gorgeous ensembles at your home to keep the festive vibe alive. We have come up with two stunning outfit ideas for the day. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's brocade kurta set and Karisma Kapoor's ethnic pink suit is ideal for the occasion. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Brocade Kurta Set

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a regal golden brocade kurta set from the label Raw Mango. Her ensemble consisted of a knee-length kurta, which was accentuated by deep brown intricate embroidery. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she layered her kurta with a full-sleeved round-collar matching short jacket. The Veere Di Wedding actress teamed it with maroon-hued above knee-length pants and completed her look with complementing maroon velvet loafers. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, a chunky ring, and a smart watch. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her sleek tresses into a bun and spruced up her look with subtle kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade.

Karisma Kapoor's Ethnic Pink Suit

Karisma Kapoor sported an ethnic pink suit by Payal Pratap and looked extremely beautiful. Her ensemble consisted of a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline mid-length pink kurti, which was accentuated by golden intricate patterns and golden border. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she paired her kurti with contrasting pink bottoms that also had golden prints. The Mentalhood actress draped a matching dupatta around her wrist and completed her look with a pair of white juttis. She upped her ethnic look with a gold-toned choker from the label ShopViolla and let loose her mid-parted tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

We really liked these ethnic ensembles of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Karisma Kapoor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Ramadan mubarak to all!

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor