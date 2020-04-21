ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Superbly Pulls Off Madhubala’s Iconic Look From Mughal-e-Azam And We’re Impressed

    By
    |

    Known for her beauty and charming smile, legendary actress Madhubala is always remembered for her role as Anarkali in the popular film Mughal-e-Azam. Her portrayal as Anarkali is considered as one of the most iconic characters in the Bollywood industry.

    Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is known as the fashionista of the B-town, took to her Instagram feed to share a throwback picture from one of her photoshoots, where she is seen perfectly pulling off Madhubala's iconic pose from the song Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in a red velvet lehenga and yellow dupatta. So, let us take a close look at her ensemble and look and decode it.

    So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was decked up in a red velvet lehenga by noted designer Anamika Khanna. Her gorgeous lehenga was accentuated by golden and silver-hued embroidered patterns while the border had a subtle blue-hued thread-work. Styled by Jayati Bose, she paired it with a half-sleeved matching blouse and draped a contrasting yellow-dupatta that covered her head. Her dupatta featured silver embellished floral patterns. Her jewellery game was also strong. The Veere Di Wedding actress accessorised her look with gold-toned maang tikka, nose ring, heavy choker, ring bracelet, and yellow bangles, which spruced up her look.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and red lip tint upped her look. The Zoya Factor actress pulled back her tresses into a dazzling hairdo.

    Though no actress can give a competition to Madhubala but we really liked the effort and the way Sonam Kapoor pulled off Madhubala's pose and she looked breathtakingly stunning in it. During these quarantine days, we have seen many celebrities posting their throwback pictures but this throwback picture of Sonam is the best thing we have seen on the internet today.

    What do you think about this look of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    ALSO READ: Mouni Roy Mesmerises Us With Her Bridal Look In Red And Other Gorgeous Lehengas For A Cover Shoot

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More SONAM KAPOOR AHUJA News

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue