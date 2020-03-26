ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Sizzles In A Strapless Black Bodycon Dress And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her!

    By
    |

    When it comes to fashion, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja ison the top of our list. The diva has been successful in experimenting with her outfits and her fashion is only getting better day by day. Recently, the fashionista took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a black dress, Sonam Kapoor shared her current mood. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a black dress that had plunging neckline. Her gorgeous body-hugging dress featured strapless bralette and subtle patterns inthe same hue. Her dress was body-hugging and marked by corset details. This black dress of The Zoya Factor actress was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Sonam Kapoor pulled it off effortlessly.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, matching eye-shadow, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look. She pulled up her loose curly tresses and gave a sizzling pose.

    We really liked Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's black dress and it gave us major party fashion goals. What do you think about her dress? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Her Traditional Look From The Upcoming Song, Genda Phool

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More SONAM KAPOOR AHUJA News

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue