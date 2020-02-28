Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, And Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Inspire You To Buy Gota Zari Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Floral splash and vibrantaly-hued lehengas are among the most common lehengas spotted in Indian weddings. However, if you want to look different and distinctive, you can opt for understated lehengas too. For instance, you can go for gota-zari lehenga that will make you look a class apart at the wedding. The gota zari lehengas are unique and also becoming more prominent. This style of crinkled lehenga will not only make you stand out but also exude regal vibes. Gota zari lehengas are slowly becoming popular and so now is the right time to flaunt this intricate work before this kind of lehenga become common too. If you want some inspiration, Bollywood divas including Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have donned gota zari lehengas on different occasions. Their lehengas are from the label, Itrh and we have decoded their outfits for gota zari lehenga goals.

Malaika Arora

Supermodel and India's Next Top Model judge, Malaika Arora wore the gota zari lehenga for a festive occasion. She looked stunning and gave us fashion tips with her outfit. The diva donned a golden gota work lehenga that exuded foil and metallic effect. She teamed it with a black full-sleeved crop top that went well with her skirt and added a level of contrast. Her emerald set from Goenka India accentuated her look and we particularly loved the neckpiece. She was styled by Maneka Harisinghani.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore the gota zari lehenga recently. She donned a silver lampi lehenga set for the Bvlgari event. Her gota zari handicraft lehenga seemed totally perfect for wedding and other festive occasions. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, we loved her lehenga set and she played with the same hue. The soft and pink-toned precious Bvlgari jewellery also went well with her look and with this Sonam Kapoor also taught us to keep it light and simple. The golden-toned eye shadow and impeccable bun made for awesome makeup and hairstyling goals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore gota zari lehenga for a photoshoot and her attire was a lot different from Malaika Arora's and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's. Kareena donned a woven zari gherdar crinkled lehenga and and teamed it with a matching blouse. Her lehenga absolutely took our breath away and we wished we had it too. Kareena Kapoor upped her look with subtly hand-embroidered kalamkari dupatta that featured soft floral prints. Styled by Mohit Rai, the statement neckpiece and nude-toned makeup enhnanced her look.

Aren't you as convinced as we are to give gota zari lehenga a try? So, which diva's lehenga are you going to choose for the wedding occasion, if given an option?