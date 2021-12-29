Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Spiky Choker Or Mahira Khan’s Floral Earrings: Which Jewellery Is More Your Style? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sometimes, we have our outfits sorted and other times, we don't have jewellery sorted. However, when sorted, sometimes, it is our jewellery, which is the most striking part about our look. If you need jewellery inspiration over outfits, we have Mahira Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja convincing you to invest in jewels. While Mahira Khan's jewellery wasn't about precious stones or shimmering metals, Sonam Kapoor's statement jewellery was about metallic accents. So, let's talk about their jewellery looks.

Photographer Courtesy: DamianFoxe

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Spiky Jewellery

Sonam Kapoor wore a nude-hued corset-inspired outfit that was off-shouldered and she accessorised her look with a statement choker neckpiece. Styled by Elad Bitton, her attire was from Vivienne Westwood and the jewellery came from Shaun Leane. Speaking about her jewellery piece, it was avant-garde and so meticulously crafted with sharp asymmetrical spikes that went till her cheekbones. The jewellery piece was bold and meant for strong rebellious ladies out there. It was not an easy accessory to pull off but Sonam carried it with confidence. Her makeup was nude-pink tones with a whiff of mascara. The middle-parted sleek highlighted tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Shahbaz Shazi

Mahira Khan's Floral Jewellery

Mahira Khan looked gorgeous as ever in her yellow suit that featured subtle embellishments. Her dupatta was accentuated by fringe detailing and it made for a perfect wear for festive and haldi occasions and other small wedding functions. She upped her look with floral yellow and white earrings danglers. And yes, her jewellery was the major highlight of her look. With her floral earrings, she beckoned major wedding trends. The makeup was marked by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and nude-toned eye shadow with mascara. The middle-parted braided hairdo completed her look.

So, whose jewellery look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.