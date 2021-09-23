Tamannaah Bhatia, Sophie Choudry, And Other Divas Look Their Fashionable Best Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are looking forward to dressing up in your fashionable best, we have got you covered. Right from Tamannaah Bhatia to Sophie Choudry, we have fashion goals. While some divas sported traditional ensembles, the others made a strong case for western outfits. We have decoded their outfits for some fashion goals.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

Tamannaah Bhatia's Brown Dress

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in her dress. It was a collared and full-sleeved dress with a gathered bodice and cinched waist. It was a brown-hued dress that came from Maë Paris and she paired her dress with a pair of green sandals, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with gold earrings that came from Studio Metallurgy. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl and pink eye shadow. The highlighted impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Kiransaphotography



Keerthy Suresh's Patterned Blue Separates

Styled by Archa Mehta, Keerthy Suresh looked gorgeous in her attire and it came from U/A. Her attire consisted of a cropped blouse and flared high-waist pants. She paired her ensemble with a sheer white jacket that was enhanced by floral accents. She upped her look with gold jewellery that came from Jos Alukkas. Her jewellery featured heavy earrings and neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade and smokey kohl. The ponytail completed her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Red Dress

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja exuded old-fashioned vibes with her Alexander McQueen dress and she was styled by Nikhil Mansata. It was a ruffled dress with puffed sleeves and black belts. Her attire was structured and flared. It was a tiered dress and she wore it for The Business of Fashion event. She teamed her ensemble with black boots, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with chic jewellery and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The braided hairdo wrapped up her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Shruti Tejwani Photography

Sophie Choudry's Red Ruffled Saree

Sophie Choudry looked impressive in her red ruffled saree that was draped beautifully and flared at the hemline. Her ensemble was designed by Ridhi Mehra and she teamed her saree with a blouse with a plunging neckline that was enhanced by floral accents. She accessorised her look with emerald and pearl choker from Joolry. The makeup was marked by bright pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.