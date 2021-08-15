Rhea Kapoor’s Wedding: Sonam Kapoor And Other Kapoor Sisters Give Us Wedding-Wear Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It was an intimate but surely, a star-studded evening as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's sister Rhea Kapoor got married to her boyfriend, Karan Boolani. In attendance were the family members and close friends of Rhea Kapoor. Apart from Sonam Kapoor, the celebrity guests, who graced the wedding were Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Masaba Gupta among others. They were all dressed to slay but let's talk about the fashion game of the Kapoor sisters at the wedding.

Photographer Courtesy: Yashasvi Sharma

Janhvi Kapoor's Golden Embellished Lehenga

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Roohi actress Janhvi Kapoor looked resplendent in her golden-hued embellished lehenga set. Her attire was designed by Manish Malhotra and it came from the Nooraniyat collection of the designer. Her ensemble consisted of a sleeveless blouse and a flared skirt. The blouse was accentuated by colourful jewelled tones and mirror-work and the skirt was intricately sequinned and she paired her lehenga with a complementing dupatta. The whole effect was dazzling and she accessorised her look with a shimmering diamond neckpiece that came from Farah Khan World. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with glittery purple eye shadow. The highlighted wavy tresses completed her look.

Anshula Kapoor's Red Saree

Anshula Kapoor also looked amazing in her red saree and had all our attention. She wore a gorgeous saree and gave us a perfect saree goal. Arjun Kapoor's sister and founder of Fankind, Anshula's saree was beautifully draped with sharp pleats. We particularly loved the floral-patterned drape of her saree and the half-sleeved textured and embroidered blouse. The blouse definitely went well with her saree and while her jewellery look was minimal, it was certainly statement. Anshula wore a cocktail silver ring and heavy earrings to accentuate her look. The side-parted curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Shanaya Kapoor's Orange Lehenga Set

Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her debut with Dharma Productions, also looked pretty in her orange lehenga set. Designed by Arpita Mehta, she wore the camel-blurred polka print lehenga set and paired it with an Ahir embroidered blouse that was intricately detailed. She also teamed her ensemble with a striped organza dupatta with cowrie shells detailing. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shanaya accessorised her look with gemstone jhumkis and a gold bangle that upped her style quotient. Her makeup was enhanced by vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-toned eye shadow. The long and layered tresses completed her avatar.

Khushi Kapoor's Yellow Lehenga Set

Khushi Kapoor also sported a lehenga and gave us a contemporary fashion goal. She wore a yellow-hued lehenga set that featured a sleeveless blouse and a flared skirt. Her blouse was detailed with sequinned embellished tones and the skirt was subtly done with glittering tones. She looked stunning in her attire and kept her jewellery game on-point. Khushi wore a heavy gold bangle and elaborate earrings to spruce up her avatar. The wavy and layered tresses rounded out her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Turquoise And Pink Anarkali

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja raised the fashion bar as she graced the wedding with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress looked simply gorgeous in her pastel-hued anarkali set. Her turquoise anarkali was full-sleeved with a heavy embroidered neckline and gold-toned accents. The border of her anarkali was embellished and she paired her anarkali with an equally stunning dupatta that was enhanced by pink hue and featured floral-embroidered border. Sonam notched up her look with heavy gemstone jewellery, which included a heavy maangtikka and earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, mascara, and kohl with nude-pink eye shadow. The jasmine-adorned bun wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most from Rhea Kapoor's wedding? Let us know that in the comment section.