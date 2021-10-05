Totally Different Style But Sonam Kapoor And Janhvi Kapoor’s Outfits Have Our Attention! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Siblings, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Janhvi Kapoor recently flaunted totally different style of outfits but the common point between their outfits was that both ensembles had our attention. While, Sonam Kapoor's outfit was a couture piece, perfect for parties, Janhvi's attire was casual and travel-perfect. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's ensemble was intriguing because of the free-style pattern and Janhvi Kapoor's outfit was about a gorgeous splash of hues and the Roohi actress's separates also had another actress's attention. So, let's talk about their outfits for some inspiration.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Oversized Dress

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram feed is a treat for all those who love fashion and want to step up their style game. She has been wowing us with her outfits and this time, what she wore was totally interesting. She wore this ivory-hued oversized silhouette with floor-touching sleeves for the opening dinner hosted by her friends. Her dress came from the label, Roksanda and it was a liquid-silk attire from the label's Autumn-Winter 2021 collection. It was a hand-drawn attire that celebrated the female form. It made for an empowering ensemble and Sonam Kapoor upped her look with vibrant stone-studded earrings from The Hirst Collection. Her makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and pink tones with subtle kohl. The impeccably combed braided bun completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor's Colourful Separates

Tie and Dye is one of the biggest trends that has emerged over a past few years and Janhvi Kapoor made a strong case for the existing style with her pair of pants that she teamed with a cool top. The actress wore a lemon-yellow cropped top and paired it with high-waist pants that featured myriad of hues. Her tie and dye pants were accentuated by hues such as pink, green, blue, and orange. Her pants were so eye-catching that her Ghost Stories co-actor, Sobhita Dhulipala asked her, "Can I borrow these pants" and to which Janhvi Kapoor replied, "@sobhitad yes you'd def do more justice to them". She accessorised her look with a chic ring and her makeup was light and natural with a pink lip shade. As for her tresses, they were softly-curled and that pink blooming flower absolutely spruced up her look.

So, whose fashion statement did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram