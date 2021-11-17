Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Inspires Us To Step Up Our Party Fashion Game With Her Two Awesome Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

You can always take fashion lessons from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The actress gave us fashion goals with her skirt set and draped outfit. Both her ensembles were events-perfect and ideal for parties. We have decoded her outfits and looks for you for some major fashion goals.

Speaking about her skirt set first, her ensemble was designed by Suket Dhir. It was the Fuchsia Rana Blazer and Box Pleated skirt from the designer's eponymous label. Crafted from silk brocade, her pink-hued structured blazer was accentuated by silver-toned quirky animal prints. The blazer featured side pockets and printed silk lining. Her blazer is priced at Rs. 48,650 and the matching skirt is for Rs. 42,650. She paired her ensemble with a collared white shirt that went well with her ensemble. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed her outfit with a pair of pointed white sandals and her heavy intricate silver danglers and the statement ring came from Amrapali.

The makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones with pink blush, glossy eye shadow, and impeccably-brushed brows. The copper wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Her second outfit was all-red and it was a concept draped number. Sonam's ensemble consisted of a collared red shirt and a draped metallic sari set. Priced at Rs. 37,800, her pleated metallic and silk saree came with a built-in petticoat and her attire seemed lightweight and fuss-free. She teamed it with the Kim Shirt from the label, which is made from silk and costs Rs. 16,100. She was styled by Mohit Rai again and her ensemble came from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. This fusion attire of hers is what you could sport for destination weddings or some light formal event. You can wear this ensemble even to festive occasions and parties, particularly if you want to take a break from the usual dresses, gowns, and pantsuits.

She upped her look with elaborate danglers, a chic ring, and an eye-catching silver neckpiece from Amrapali. The makeup was marked by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and glossy nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted tresses were tied into a bun and that completed her look. She wore these outfits for Ajio campaign. So, what do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram