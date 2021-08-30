From Kriti Sanon To Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Celebrity Muses At The FDCI ICW 2021 Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

FDCI India Couture Week in association with the Hindustan Times gave us oodles of fashion goals and also celebrity showstoppers also amazed us with their resplendent fashion. From Kriti Sanon to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the divas slayed it in style with their outfits. While they mostly sported traditional outfits, some also wore fusion ensembles. So, let's decode their outfits.

Kriti Sanon's Bridal And Cocktail Lehengas

This time, it was Kriti Sanon, who turned muse for the designer Manish Malhotra and gave maximalist fashion goals with her bridal couture. She looked awesome in both her ensembles and exuded dreamy vibes. The Mimi actress wore a heavy Manish Malhotra lehenga that was accentuated by intricate gold-toned embellishments. It was a jewel-toned lehenga and made for a classic wedding attire. Kriti also upped her look with elaborate jewellery that included kaleeras, red bangles with rose flowers adorned on it, heavy gold and emerald neckpiece, and striking maangtikka. She wore a nath and the makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and smokey kohl. The middle-parted bun completed her look.

She wore a gorgeous soft- golden-beige lehenga and actually, this attire of hers seemed prettier than her wedding lehenga. Her attire consisted of a heavy jewel-toned blouse and a plain skirt. Her dupatta was adorned with intricate silver work and spruced up with dazzling bangles, complementing nath with a heavy stud. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted copper wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Shraddha Kapoor's Red Bridal Lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor looked resplendent in her lehenga set that featured a full-sleeved blouse and flared skirt. The lehenga was accentuated by a red base and meticulous silver embroidery. She teamed her ensemble with a red dupatta that was adorned with subtle embellishments. She was the muse for Falguni Shane Peacock. Her jewellery was heavy and statement with ruby and pearl neckpiece and eye-catching mathapatti and maangtikka. The makeup was natural with minimal tones. Light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl elevated her fashion quotient. Her bridal look was more on the minimal side and Shraddha Kapoor looked elegant as ever.

Chitrangda's Beige And Ivory Lehenga

The diva had our attention with her beige and golden lehenga. She was the showstopper for Reynu Taandon and her attire featured a golden blouse and high-waist skirt that had ivory floral accents with subtle jewel tones. It was an intricately-done lehenga and she paired it with a complementing dupatta with mukaish work. The actress looked amazing in her attire and the jewellery game was strong and on-point with a heavy gemstone neckpiece and stunning cocktail rings. The makeup was highlighted by muted nude tones, which went well with her traditional look. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Soft Golden Attire

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja radiated diva vibes with her soft-golden fusion attire that featured structured kurta and dhoti trousers. She teamed her ensemble with a textured jacket and promoted androgynous fashion. The actress turned muse for her close friend, Kunal Rawal and she paired her ensemble with strappy sandals that complemented her style quotient. She notched up her style quotient with nature-inspired jewellery that featured delicate gemstone earrings, heavy neckpiece, and statement rings. The makeup was glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and golden eye shadow. The highlighted bun wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.