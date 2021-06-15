Just In
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Exudes Vintage Vibes With Her Gorgeous Ivory-Hued Midi Dress; Gives Purse Goals Too!
These days, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been giving us oodles of fashion goals. Of late, she left us speechless with her stunning off-shoulder floral separates from Emilia Wickstead and now, the actress inspired us again to step up our fashion game with her white dress. With this outfit of hers, Sonam Kapoor exuded vintage vibes but most of all, she looked fresh and beautiful. So far, this year, this is one of the most beautiful outfits of Sonam's and we have decoded her ensemble for you.
So, Neerja actress wore a long dress that we felt was perfect for formal evening events. She was styled by Nikhil Mansata and her attire came from the label, The Row. Crafted from a soft and flowy fabric, Sonam Kapoor seemed relaxed in her comfy dress. Her outfit featured full flared sleeves with a lapel-like accent on the bodice, and the midi skirt was softly-pleated. Sonam paired her formal dress with golden heels from Aquazzura.
As for accessories, she kept it minimal with a pair of diamond studs, which went well with her look. She carried a textured brown purse with her that was from Gabriela Hearst. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and light eye makeup. The middle-parted braids hairdo completed her look. Sonam Kapoor looked amazing. So, what do you think about her dress and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Phoebe Jordan Cowley