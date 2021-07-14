Airport Fashion: Sonam Kapoor’s Blue Blazer And Skirt Set Makes For Sophisticated Office-Wear Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is always seen in her fashionable best and there's no one like her in the glam industry, who could beat her style. Whether she's going out for an interview or gracing the red carpet, her sartorial picks surely make headlines. Recently, the Neerja actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from London almost after a year. As always, she impressed everyone with her classy look. She sported a blue skirt and blazer set, which looked semi-formal and perfect office wear. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for goals.

So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja arrived at the airport in style and left us absolutely stunned. She was decked up in a blue blazer and skirt set, which looked classy and sophisticated. The set consisted of a full-sleeved one-buttoned blazer and an easy-breezy flared midi skirt. Her blazer was accentuated by a colour-blocked red border while her skirt featured intricate checked patterns from grey, white, and blue shades. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress completed her look with a pair of pointed blue sandals and accessorised her look with small earrings and golden bangles. The dark-grey toned handbag upped her classy look.

On the make-up front, Sonam went for a no-makeup look and followed the new normal by wearing a dark-blue mask. The Veere Di Wedding actress left her side-parted curled locks and looked spectacular.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor, who had come to pick her up at the airport, amazed us with his stylish black attire. He sported a full-sleeved black hoodie, which featured subtle abstract accents. The actor teamed his hoodie with black jeans and completed his look with a pair of white shoes. Anil Kapoor notched up his look with minimal jewellery and wore a blue mask.

So, what do you think about this airport look of Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.