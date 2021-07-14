Just In
- 28 min ago Class 12 Student Becomes Youngest To Qualify For Tokyo Paralympics
- 43 min ago Mouni Roy Serves Flawless Beauty Inspiration As She Flaunts Her French Braids And Glam Makeup In Latest Post
- 43 min ago 22 Different Types of Edible Berries To Add To Your Diet With their Health Benefits
- 1 hr ago Jordan Alexander Aka Julien Calloway Of Gossip Girl Reboot Will Leave You Speechless With Her Fashion
Don't Miss
- Finance Higher Fuel Prices Will Have Negative Impact on The Automobile Industry: SIAM
- Movies Did Anushka Sharma Confirm AB De Villiers' Wife Posted Vamika's Picture On Her Instagram Page?
- News India's first bad bank or NARCL is here to tackle NPA, free up lenders: Details here
- Technology Oppo A54 Price Hiked Up To Rs. 1,000; Worth Your Money?
- Sports La Liga feature: Five of the most iconic jerseys
- Education MP Board 10th Result 2021 Roll Number-wise, 100% Pass Percentage
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Telangana In July
- Automobiles Ola Series S, S1 & S1 Pro Electric Scooter Names Registered Ahead Of India Launch
Airport Fashion: Sonam Kapoor’s Blue Blazer And Skirt Set Makes For Sophisticated Office-Wear
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is always seen in her fashionable best and there's no one like her in the glam industry, who could beat her style. Whether she's going out for an interview or gracing the red carpet, her sartorial picks surely make headlines. Recently, the Neerja actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from London almost after a year. As always, she impressed everyone with her classy look. She sported a blue skirt and blazer set, which looked semi-formal and perfect office wear. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for goals.
So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja arrived at the airport in style and left us absolutely stunned. She was decked up in a blue blazer and skirt set, which looked classy and sophisticated. The set consisted of a full-sleeved one-buttoned blazer and an easy-breezy flared midi skirt. Her blazer was accentuated by a colour-blocked red border while her skirt featured intricate checked patterns from grey, white, and blue shades. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress completed her look with a pair of pointed blue sandals and accessorised her look with small earrings and golden bangles. The dark-grey toned handbag upped her classy look.
On the make-up front, Sonam went for a no-makeup look and followed the new normal by wearing a dark-blue mask. The Veere Di Wedding actress left her side-parted curled locks and looked spectacular.
On the other hand, Anil Kapoor, who had come to pick her up at the airport, amazed us with his stylish black attire. He sported a full-sleeved black hoodie, which featured subtle abstract accents. The actor teamed his hoodie with black jeans and completed his look with a pair of white shoes. Anil Kapoor notched up his look with minimal jewellery and wore a blue mask.
So, what do you think about this airport look of Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.