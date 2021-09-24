Just In
Your Stylish Semi-Formal Fashion Goals Ft. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Sonakshi Sinha
Recently, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave us understated fashion goals and styling tips. While, Sonakshi Sinha gave us cues on how to style denims, Sonam Kapoor inspired us to up our winter wardrobe. So, let's decode their outfits for major fashion goals.
Photographer Courtesy: Pip
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Winter Look
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked awesome as ever in her winter outfit. She teamed her long white dress with an overcoat. Sonam captioned her picture as, "You were born a child of lights wonderful secret - you return to the beauty you have always been" #photodump #aboutmonday". Styled by Nikhil Mansata, her plain-hued came from The Row. Her long overcoat was structured and accentuated by grey checkered details and it was designed by Emilia Wickstead. Sonam paired her ensemble with a pair of white sandals from Aquazzura. She also carried a golden purse from Old Céline. She also sported dark shades and accessorised her look with chic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade and sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look.
Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam
Sonakshi Sinha's Denim Jeans And Jacket
Sonakshi Sinha looked amazing in her denim jeans and patterned jacket. Styled by Mohit Rai, she captioned her picture as, 'Denim day out!' She wore a textured blue jacket that seemed handwoven and it was designed by Saaksha & Kinni and she teamed her ensemble with a pair of denim jeans, which went well with her outfit. Sonakshi accessorised her look with a pair of heavy and intricately-crafted silver earrings. She also wore complementing heavy rings. Her jewellery came from Ritika Sachdeva and Méro Jewellery. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl with a blue eyeliner. The highlighted long tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.