Rhea Kapoor’s Wedding: Rhea Looks Like A Dream In Her Chanderi Saree And Beckons Trends With Her Veil Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rhea Kapoor looked gorgeous at her wedding and she wore one of the most amazing wedding outfits and beckoned trends with her statement veil. Married to Karan Boolani, who she has been in a relationship for 12 years, Rhea looked impressive in her saree that was designed by Anamika Khanna. Her jewellery game was also strong and the makeup look was equally stunning. So, let's decode her attire and look.

Rhea wore a cream-hued Chanderi saree that was impeccably-draped and well-pleated. Her saree was accentuated by embroidered floral accents, which notched up her saree look. She teamed her saree with a complementing blouse that was elaborately done and detailed with textured tones. Well, Rhea Kapoor looked pretty as ever and seated on a plush upholstered lounge, she exuded regal vibes and was a picture of elegance.

She spruced up her look with heavy jewellery that upped her style quotient. As for her jewellery look, she upped her look with an elaborate kundan neckpieces with a pendant. The ring and haathphool were also intricately-done and made for an unforgettable jewelled delight, and the gold bangles and jhumkis also elevated her style quotient. Her jewellery was designed by her mother, Sunita Kapoor. The light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and glossy nude eye shadow with a winged eyeliner also enhanced her look.

However, what caught our attention the most was her pearl veil, which we believe is going to be a trending veil-accessory for upcoming weddings. Her veil was designed by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Rhea Kapoor looked like a dream. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: The House Of Pixels