From Masaba Gupta To Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, The Actresses Stun Us With Their Stunning Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are looking forward to updating your wardrobe with party wear, we have you sorted. From Masaba Gupta to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the divas stunned us with their fashion game, of late. They wore spectacular gowns and dresses, which had our attention. While some opted for matte hues, the other took an embellished turn. So, let's find out what these actresses wore. Here are 5 awesome fashion picks of the day.

Photographer Courtesy: The House Of Pixels

Masaba Gupta's Golden Metallic Gown

For the MTV India's Supermodel of the Year, Masaba Gupta made a stunning entry as a judge, in her golden dress that came from Rani Zakhem Couture. Styled by Mohit Rai, her dress featured a halter plunging neckline bodice and structured skirt with gathered waist and softly-pleated fall. It was a backless number and Masaba pulled it off effortlessly. She teamed her gown with sandals from Charles & Keith. The designer and actor accessorised her look with statement studs and rings that came from Misho and Flower Child By Shaheen Abbas. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, bronzed cheekbones, and winged eyeliner. The nails were also painted pink and the braided ponytail completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Raj Nagada



Tamannaah Bhatia's Floral Bodycon Dress

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannaah Bhatia rocked the bodycon dress that was designed by Rocky Star. She wore this ensemble by Masterchef Telugu and her full-sleeved dress was enhanced by sharp slits, which added to the bold quotient. The dress was accentuated by intricate patterns and pink-hued floral motifs that added a touch of vibrance to her ensemble. She paired her ensemble with white pumps that went well with her attire. Tamannaah spruced up her look with drop earrings that came from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. The makeup was marked by pink tones and mascara. She rounded out her look with a highlighted ponytail.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam



Vaani Kapoor's Black Ruffled Dress

Vaani Kapoor was dressed to slay in her one-shouldered dress that came from designer Tran Hung's collection. Her dress featured a wispy bodice with slits on the waistline and overlapping detailing. The attire was translucent and Vaani carried her attire with a lot of aplomb and confidence. She teamed her dress with pointed black heels from Christian Louboutin. Her jewellery look was minimal with dainty studs and delicate rings. While her earrings came from Ayana Silver Jewellery, the rings were from Mahrukh Akuly and Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. The makeup was highlighted by glossy nude-toned lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez's Red Sweater Dress

Jacqueline Fernandez looked amazing as ever in her red sweater dress for a photoshoot. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, her dress was knitted with round-neck. It was red-hued attire and she paired it with a pair of statement sports shoes from Christian Louboutin. Her shoes were ivory, golden, and red in colour with scalloped edge. Her attire made for an ideal wear for house parties and she upped her stylish look with chic gold-toned bracelets, watches, and studs. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The softly-curled tresses completed her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Black Ruffled Dress

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave us another interesting dress goal with her black dress that came from the label, The Vampire's Wife. It was a round-necked dress with ruffled lapel and the dress also featured full-sleeved with puffed ruffled ends. Her dress was flared with cinched waist and it seemed like a dress from the old Hollywood movies. She teamed her dress with beige sandals, which went well with her dress. Her sandals came from the label, The Row. She carried the signature Louis Vuitton handbag. She accessorised her look with delicate diamond earrings. The makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade, winged eyeliner with pink eye shadow, and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted highlighted ponytail wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.