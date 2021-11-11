Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Chikankari Anarkali And Emerald Jewellery Is What You Can Add To Your Sangeet Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A chikankari outfit can make you look a class apart and if you are looking for proof, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is here to inspire you. The actress wore a traditional chikankari outfit for Diwali festivities and we felt that her ensemble is perfect for wedding occasions like Sangeet. Sonam looked gorgeous and her styling was done meticulously too. She was styled by Nikhil Mansata and we have decoded her attire and look for some major fashion inspiration.

So, Sonam Kapoor sported a chikankari anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It was an off-white chikankari attire that featured full tapered sleeves, structured flared and layered silhouette, and slit-neckline bodice. Her ensemble was accentuated by fine threadwork and mukaish details. Subtle beads and mirror-work in the same tone, also enhanced her attire. Sonam, gracefully, pulled off the attire and paired it with a complementing dupatta. Her styling was so on-point and with this look of hers, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also showed us the gemstone that can go well with an off-white chikankari attire.

She spruced up her look with emerald and diamond jewellery. The diva wore a heavy statement cocktail ring and elaborately-crafted jhumkas that elevated her style quotient. If you noticed, Sonam Kapoor also made a strong case for jewel-toned hair accessory, with a dazzling accessory wrapped around her impeccably-made bun. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl with complementing eye shadow. With wedding season on, Sonam Kapoor gave us an outfit goal and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Suleika Mueller