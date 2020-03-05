Katrina Kaif Or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Who Pulled Off Black Corset Midi Dress Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The actress took out some time to attend the IIFA Press Conference. At the event, Katrina sported a black corset midi dress, which reminded us of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who flaunted a similar outfit at film Malang's screening event. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find out who pulled it off better.

Katrina Kaif In A Black Corset Bodycon Midi

Katrina Kaif opted for a strappy plunging-neckline black midi dress, which came from the label Rasario. Her dress featured black stripes on skin-hued fabric at the waist and bodycon skirt. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired her dress with ankle-length strapped black heels. The Sooryavanshi actress went accessory-free and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Katrina let loose her long tresses.

Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Black Corset Flared Midi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a full-sleeved plunging-neckline black midi dress, which came from the label Rosie Assoulin. Her dress featured black stripes on net-fabric at the waist and pleated flared skirt. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed her dress with a pair of pointed black heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings, chain neckpiece, and ring from the label Pipa Bella and by Rhea Kapoor. The diva further upped her look with black nail paint. Sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, smokey eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade elevated her look. Sonam Kapoor left her mid-parted highlighted tresses loose and beautifully curled her ends.

So, who according to you looked better in black corset midi dress? Let us know in the comment section.

