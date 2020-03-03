Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Proves She Is The Ultimate Heroine With These Three Dramatic Gowns Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry, who has constantly been inspiring us with her fashionable looks. Well, she has not just raised the fashion bar but she has also been raising her voice in support of women empowerment. As International Women's Day 2020 is near, recently, the diva turned the cover star for Harper's Bazaar Arabia Magazine's The Heroine Issue.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle sharing a series of pictures from her photoshoot, where she is seen flaunting gorgeous dramatic gowns. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Hot-Pink Gown

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a strapless hot pink-hued long gown, which came from the label Valentino. Her beautiful gown was accentuated by heavy ruffles while exaggerated sheer bishop sleeves added dramatic quotient to her look. She accessorised her look with an exquisite gold and silver-toned necklace from Bvlgari. The diva pulled back her tresses into a bun and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Light-Green Gown

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked like a pretty doll in a light green-hued gown by Ralph & Russo. It was a one-shoulder body-hugging gown, which was accentuated by ruffles over the shoulder and flared layered ruffles below the knee. Her gown also featured oversized ruffled florals at the either side that enhanced the dramatic touch. She upped her look with a green-stone detailed neckpiece and matching earrings from Bvlgari. Sonam tied her mid-parted tresses into a low bun and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade enhanced her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A White Printed Gown

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a strapless white voluminous net gown, which came from the label Giambattista Valli. Her gown was accentuated by embroidered printed patterns from white thread while the yellow feathers added dramatic quotient to her look. She accessorised her look with a floral choker neckpiece and ring bracelet from the label Bvlgari. The actress tied her tresses into a hairdo and wore a white heavy feather-detailed accessory. The diva rounded out her look with minimal makeup.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja absolutely rocked her covershoot in these stunning gowns. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.