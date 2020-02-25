Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Raises Fashion Bar With Her Two Latest Printed Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is among the rare actress in the Bollywood industry, whose fashion experiments have never disappointed us. Be it ethnic or western, party-wear or casual, her outfits are always worth getting inspired from. The fashionista has not just stunned us with her gorgeous style statements but has also inspired us with her fashion photoshoots. Recently, the fashion diva inspired us with her two different beautiful printed dresses. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the dresses were sophisticated and Sonam looked a class apart the way she pulled it off. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

Sonam Kapoor In A Blazer Detailed Ensemble

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a lovely printed dress that came from the label ERDEM. Her dress featured black-dotted white shirt and red floral pants. Her dress was also paired with a full-sleeved notch-lapel stylish white blazer, which was accentauted by overlap detailing and brooch. The actress completed her look with a pair of tie-up black heels and accessorised her look with beautiful earrings. Sonam also carried a black-hued purse. She pulled back her side-parted into a half-hairdo. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Sonam Kapoor In A Printed Dress With Jacket

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a white flared dress from the label Etro, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral prints. She teamed her ensemble with a dark-blue banarasi jacket from Ekaya that featured golden dotted patterns and dark-yellow border. The diva completed her look with juttis from Shutiq and accessorised her look with pearl studs, silver-toned red-stone detailed necklace, and bracelet from the label Bvlgari. The golden wrist watch from IWC Schaffhausen upped her look. Sonam tied her mid-parted tresses into a neat bun. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

We absolutely loved both the outfits of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.