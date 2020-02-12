Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Looks Like A Diva In Sparkling Golden Lehenga And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is that one actress in the Bollywood who has been giving us non-stopping fashion statements. Be it ethnic or western, the diva has never failed to impress us with her sartorial choices. After treating our eyes with her elegant sari look, the actress recently stunned us with her look in a sparkling golden lehenga. She impressed us not just with her gorgeous lehenga but also with her on-point makeup and jewellery game. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for an event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a molten gold and sparkling silver lehenga, which came from the label Itrh and looked extremely beautiful. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired her lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging neckline matching blouse. The actress draped an equally beautiful dupatta on her either shoulder. On the jewellery front, the fashionista opted for a silver-toned necklace and bracelet that featured white pearls detailing.

Her makeup game was also strong. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, glittering golden eye-shadow, soft blush, and nudish pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sonam pulled back her sleek tresses into a high neat bun, that upped her elegant look.

We are really in love with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's lehenga and would really like to steal it from her. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.