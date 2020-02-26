Sonam Kapoor Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In A Classy Golden Pantsuit And It’s Treat To Our Eyes

ENGLISH

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the fashionista of Bollywood has always been an inspiration for all the women in the town and she is definitely in no mood of taking a backseat. The actress has been flaunting her fashionable outfits one after the other. After treating our eyes with her two absoultely different printed outfits, the diva showed her boss lady side with a golden pantsuit. The pantsuit looks classy and also has a unique factor. So, let us take a close look at her suit and decode it.

    So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a golden pantsuit, which came from the label Max Mara and she looked a class apart in it. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel two-buttoned blazer and she donned a matching shirt underneath it. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress paired her blazer with an ankle-length matching pants. She completed her look with black & white printed heels from Salvatore Ferragamo and upped her look with a pair of diamond studs and an exquisite choker neckpiece from Bvlgari.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look while the stunning black reflectors added stylish quotient to her look. The diva pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat high bun.

    We really liked Sonam Kapoor's golden pantsuit. Also, her hairdo went well with her look. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
